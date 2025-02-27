GenTrust LLC Sells 2,787 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GenTrust LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after buying an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,145,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,434,000 after buying an additional 179,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $62.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

