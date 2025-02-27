GeoVax Labs’ (GOVX) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

GOVX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 110,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

