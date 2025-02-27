GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Short Interest Up 5,600.0% in February

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 5,600.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GivBux Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GBUX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,707. GivBux has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Get GivBux alerts:

About GivBux

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GivBux, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GivBux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GivBux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.