GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Short Interest Up 5,600.0% in February

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 5,600.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GivBux Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GBUX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,707. GivBux has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.
About GivBux
