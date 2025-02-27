GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a growth of 531.4% from the January 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. GREE has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

