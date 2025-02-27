Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.
Green Dot Price Performance
Shares of GDOT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.19. 423,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $440.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.58.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
