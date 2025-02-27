Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Shares of GDOT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.19. 423,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $440.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $3,492,313.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,376,787 shares in the company, valued at $56,671,334.98. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 380,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $3,973,578.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,708,126 shares in the company, valued at $59,592,835.44. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 959,180 shares of company stock valued at $10,071,696. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

