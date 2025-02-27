Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $12.36 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $528.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $162.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $512.12 and its 200 day moving average is $510.22.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.