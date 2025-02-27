Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $8.04 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total transaction of $2,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,590.89. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $233.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

