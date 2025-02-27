Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 376 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Netflix by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $990.06 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $423.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $945.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $827.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

