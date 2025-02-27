Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 29,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $116.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $158.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

