Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Announces Earnings Results

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%.

Haleon Stock Down 3.8 %

HLN stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 6,112,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,262,795. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.28. Haleon has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

