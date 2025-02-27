Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF makes up 2.2% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 5.42% of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 119,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $966,000.

Get Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF alerts:

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SIHY stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Profile

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.