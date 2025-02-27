Harfst & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Portland Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.61. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

