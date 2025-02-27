Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,417 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $175.69 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.92 and its 200-day moving average is $197.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

