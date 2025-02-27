Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $68.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,847 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,629,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 972.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

