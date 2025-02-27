HC Wainwright Weighs in on Centrus Energy Q1 Earnings

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centrus Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.16 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

NYSE:LEU opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

