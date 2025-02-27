Head to Head Analysis: AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) versus Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) and AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Actelis Networks and AmpliTech Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actelis Networks $7.72 million 0.81 -$6.29 million ($1.25) -0.80 AmpliTech Group $15.59 million 1.94 -$2.46 million ($0.81) -2.14

AmpliTech Group has higher revenue and earnings than Actelis Networks. AmpliTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Actelis Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actelis Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Actelis Networks and AmpliTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Actelis Networks currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. AmpliTech Group has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.02%. Given Actelis Networks’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Actelis Networks is more favorable than AmpliTech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Actelis Networks and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actelis Networks -56.82% -752.62% -45.14% AmpliTech Group -68.09% -35.34% -28.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Actelis Networks has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmpliTech Group has a beta of -1.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats Actelis Networks on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains. It provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers used in SATCOM rack mount systems, as well as test equipment used in integrators and manufacturers of various communications systems, such as cellular base stations, simulators, and point to point wireless radios; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis, as well as IC packaging and lids products. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. AmpliTech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

