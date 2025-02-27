Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 8,966.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTOY traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.