Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 8,966.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTOY traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.00.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile
