HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

HemaCare Co. (OTCMKTS:HEMA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. 5,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 39,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
HemaCare Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31.
HemaCare Company Profile
HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HemaCare
- Trading Halts Explained
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for HemaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HemaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.