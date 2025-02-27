Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hengan International Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HEGIY stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,068. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

