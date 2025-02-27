Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hengan International Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of HEGIY stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,068. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74.
