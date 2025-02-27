Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $870.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.15. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. Research analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife by 641.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Herbalife by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Herbalife by 12,307.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

