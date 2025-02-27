Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,240 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $24,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $196.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

