Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $814,000. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total transaction of $860,077.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,487.52. The trade was a 34.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,561. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 15.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $572.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.91, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.32 and a 1-year high of $715.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $613.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $625.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.