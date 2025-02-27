Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Sysco stock opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $82.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,080. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,519 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

