Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,264 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.