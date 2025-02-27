Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.63 Million in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,495,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $53.38 and a 1-year high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.