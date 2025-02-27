Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.40 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.4033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

