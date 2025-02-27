Hilltop Holdings Inc. Finalizes Sale of Moser Acquisition’s Capital Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) announced on February 24, 2025, that Moser Holdings, Inc.—a portfolio company of Hilltop Opportunity Partners LLC—has consummated the previously disclosed transaction involving the sale of all the capital stock of Moser Acquisition, Inc. to Atlas Energy Solutions Inc.

The transaction, which was disclosed in Hilltop’s recent SEC Form 8-K filing, marks a significant milestone for the company’s portfolio, as it completes the planned divestiture of Moser Acquisition’s capital stock. The sale to Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its investment portfolio.

The filing, submitted in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, further highlights Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s commitment to transparent communication with its investors regarding material corporate events. No additional details regarding the transaction’s financial terms were provided in the report.

Market participants and interested stakeholders will be advised to refer to Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s official filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information on this transaction.

