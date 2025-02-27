Holistic Financial Partners Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $109.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $474.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

