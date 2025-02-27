Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40, Zacks reports. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE HHH traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.12. 478,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.48. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

