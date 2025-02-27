Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 45.60 ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Howden Joinery Group had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 25.70%.
Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 7.4 %
LON:HWDN traded down GBX 61.69 ($0.78) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 777.31 ($9.86). 5,813,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 801.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 854.73. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 736 ($9.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 982.50 ($12.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HWDN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 680 ($8.62) to GBX 849 ($10.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.37) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 951.50 ($12.07).
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.
Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.
Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.
