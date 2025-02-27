HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Raised by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in HP were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $44,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.68.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $353,427.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $4,997,076.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,964.40. This trade represents a 60.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

