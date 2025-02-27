Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $142.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HURN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN stock opened at $148.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $153.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,159.20. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $247,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,825 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,452.50. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 121,371 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,427,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.