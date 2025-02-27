Huron Consulting Group’s (HURN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 18.2 %

HURN stock opened at $148.18 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $153.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day moving average is $117.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,740.02. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $130,406.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,700.80. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,539 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.