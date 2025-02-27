Ian Narev Purchases 70,463 Shares of SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Ian Narev purchased 70,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$25.62 ($16.22) per share, with a total value of A$1,805,262.06 ($1,142,570.92).

Ian Narev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Ian Narev sold 294 shares of SEEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$25.37 ($16.06), for a total value of A$7,457.90 ($4,720.19).

SEEK Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 241.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

SEEK Increases Dividend

About SEEK

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from SEEK’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. SEEK’s payout ratio is currently -188.24%.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

