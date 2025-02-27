IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 14,752 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 345.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 131,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Dahring Cusmano LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000.

IMCG stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

