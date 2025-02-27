IFP Advisors Inc Buys New Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PYLD stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

