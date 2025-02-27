IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.31 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 286.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

