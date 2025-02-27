IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.61 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,121 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,266 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.11 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

