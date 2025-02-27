IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Private Client Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LGOV opened at $21.51 on Thursday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

