IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,090 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 649,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 563,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 84,841 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 458,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 412,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.1093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

