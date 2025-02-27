Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 28,923 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Dropbox worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Dropbox by 4,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dropbox by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dropbox by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,602.60. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $3,711,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,458,647.92. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 900,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,195 over the last ninety days. 28.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

