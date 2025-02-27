Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,230 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 39.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 23.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $98.77 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 87.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

