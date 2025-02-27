Imunon’s (IMNN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Imunon in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ IMNN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 184,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,790. Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.03.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Imunon will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imunon stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Imunon worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

