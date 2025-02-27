Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,665 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for about 5.0% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 62,496 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

