Insider Buying: Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Acquires $13,800.00 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) Director Clay Thorp acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $13,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,141 shares in the company, valued at $162,049.72. The trade was a 9.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CLSD opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.22. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 59,089 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

