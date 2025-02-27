Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells $248,087.94 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $248,087.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,332.42. This represents a 27.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 6,410 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $51,344.10.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $598,147.20.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,915,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,544,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after purchasing an additional 912,944 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 6,003.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,631,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,375,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,977,000 after purchasing an additional 63,631 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 958,479 shares during the period.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

