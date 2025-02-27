Integral Diagnostics Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:IDX)

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Integral Diagnostics Company Profile
