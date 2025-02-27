Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 32,233,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 94,980,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

