Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.08.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $128.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.65 and a beta of 0.72. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $63.30 and a one year high of $129.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $4,375,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,834,228.20. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.