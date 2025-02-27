Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.890-10.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $25.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $600.42. 2,358,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,814. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $607.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit has a 52 week low of $553.24 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total value of $48,976,155.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,301,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,977,112.84. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total transaction of $2,359,735.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $12,286.92. This trade represents a 99.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

